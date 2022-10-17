A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries in a collision with a car near Darlington.

Emergency services attended the collision, which happened on the A67, near Middleton St George, close to Teesside Airport, at about 2pm on Sunday 16 October.

Paramedics from North East Ambulance Service attended and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service due to the seriousness of the biker's injuries.

The man was flown to James Cook University Hospital, where he remains.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A67 Yarm Road shortly after 2pm this afternoon [16 October].

"We dispatched one ambulance crew, a rapid response paramedic and a clinical team leader, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One person was flown to James Cook Hospital for further treatment."

A spokesperson for Durham Police added: "The road was closed for a significant amount of time while collision investigators worked at the scene.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 211 of October 16."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...