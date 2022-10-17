Teenagers who bombarded emergency workers with rocks as they attended fires in Newcastle have been warned they are putting lives at risk.

It comes as Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) revealed that attacks on firefighters have almost doubled in the last 12 months.

In two separate attacks in Newcastle on Saturday (15 October) evening, the same group of teenagers hurled stones and abuse at fire crews as they responded to reports of fires in the west end of the city.

In one incident, one of the fire engine's windscreens was smashed, taking it out of action.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said: "I have far too often had to call on parents to speak to children about mindless attacks on fire crews in our communities.

"Firefighters are mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, sons and daughters, and don’t deserve to be treated like this.

"They are responding as quickly as they can to keep people safe. To be subjected to verbal and physical abuse is completely unacceptable.

"But despite those warnings, and at a time of increased pressure on fire and rescue services, those incidents have doubled in the last year.

"I know this is a small minority of people who are responsible for these attacks but the impact they have affects us all and does put lives at risk."

Mr Lowther said one appliance had been taken off the road as a result of the attacks.

He added that footage would be shared with police to try and identify those involved.

He added: |Next week is half term, the clocks go forward and the Bonfire period is our busiest time of the year. We cannot afford for these attacks to continue.

"Speak to your children, talk to your neighbours and report information to police. It is only with your help that we can prevent this behaviour resulting in tragedy."

Some of the damage caused to one of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's appliances. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

At 8:20pm on Saturday, crews responded to a rubbish fire on in Westerhope. On arrival, they were subjected to verbal abuse by a group of teenagers and had rocks and stones thrown at their crew. There were no injuries and no damage to vehicles.

An hour later, crews were then called to a suspected Portacabin on fire in West Denton that was believed to have been started by teenagers.

Upon their arrival the appliance, which was purchased this year, was targeted by teenagers who threw stones and rocks at the vehicle, damaging the door handle of the door, scratching, denting the roof and cracking the windscreen, which will now be replaced.

Repairs will take it off the road for some time, the fire service said.

TWFRS said attacks on crews had almost doubled in the last 12 months, with 121 attacks since the turn of the year. In 2019 there were 58 attacks, dropping to 39 in 2020 and rising to 63 in 2021.

In the first 10 months of 2022, there have been 121 incidents reported, of which 81 related to objects being thrown at crews.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...