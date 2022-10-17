A man has been charged with kidnap after a family car was stolen while a child was sitting in the back seat.

In September, thieves allegedly stole a Vauxhall Vectra car from Quarrington Hill, near Durham while a two-year-old child was sitting in the rear of the vehicle.

The car was later found abandoned in the nearby village of Ludworth. The girl was unharmed.

Ludworth is a 10-minute approximate drive from Quarrington Hill. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

On the night of Thursday 13 October, Luke Joyce was arrested.

The 27-year-old, of Essex Place, appeared before Peterlee Magistrates’ Court the following day charged with kidnap, theft, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was remanded in custody and will reappear before Durham Crown Court on November 10.

