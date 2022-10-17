A man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after a single-vehicle crash.

The driver of a silver VW Golf, which had been travelling southbound on the A19, was involved with a collision near Hartlepool on Friday, 14 October.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said the car left the road near Elwick just after 9:10pm, colliding with vegetation, trees and roadside furniture before re-bounding into the central reservation.

The driver was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information, or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 184832.

