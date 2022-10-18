The A19 was closed in County Durham following a serious crash involving five vehicles.

The North East Highways Agency said the road was closed in both directions in both directions between Peterlee and Easington.

It reopened at around 9:35am but traffic was still slow an hour later.

Four people have been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call shortly before 8am this morning to reports of a five vehicle road traffic collision on the A19 southbound.

"We sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams, a clinical team leader and three emergency ambulance crews and transported four patients to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment."

The road is closed between the B1320 (Peterlee) and A182 (Easington) and motorists are being advised of delays.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said: "We are receiving multiple calls to an incident on both sides of the A19 near Easington with the road likely to be closed for some time.

"Road users are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route whilst we deal with this incident."

A diversion route is in place as follows:

Road users travelling northbound:

Exit the northbound A19 and follow the exit slip road around until it reaches the roundaboutwith the A182.

At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A182, which leads directly onto theB1283.

At the crossroads, turn left onto the B1432 and follow northbound for 2.5 miles.

At the junction at the end of the road, turn left onto the B1285and travel south-west for 400m until the roundabout with the A19 and take the third exit ontothe entry slip road to re-join the northbound A19.

Road users travelling southbound:

Exit the southbound A19 onto the exit slip road for the A182 Cold Hesledon.

At the top of the slip road, take the third exit off the roundabout onto the B1285, and then take the third exit at the next roundabout, continuing on the B1285.

After 500m, take the last exit off the roundabout onto the B1285 and after 400m, take the junction onto the B1432.

Travel south-east on the B1432 for 2.5 miles and at the junction; turn right on the B1283 heading west.

Continue for 700m on the B1283 then turn right onto the entry slip road to re-join the A19.

