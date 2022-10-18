A County Durham restaurant is the only one in the North to be named on the list of the UK's top 10 most exciting places to eat.

The Raby Hunt, which holds two Michelin stars, came in at number four on The Good Food Guide's list, announced at an awards ceremony in London this week.

The restaurant, in Summerhouse near Darlington, opened in 2009 and has picked up numerous accolades since.

Chef patron James Close, who turned The Raby Hunt into a fine dining establishment after teaching himself how to cook, said: "To have been placed number four out of the entire country, and up against such incredible opposition, is a real achievement for both me and the entire team.

The restaurant is situated in the village of Summerhouse between Darlington and Bishop Auckland. Credit: Google Maps

"It shows our commitment and continued striving for perfection has paid off."

Other restaurants on the list include L’Enclume in Cumbria, which took first place, Lancashire’s Moor Hall, and Ynyshir in Ceredigion.

