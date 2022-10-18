A man has been charged with manslaughter after a Prudhoe man died following a suspected assault.

Roy Clayton, 79, died in hospital four days after he was found at an address in Woodhead Road, Prudhoe, with a serious neck injury last December.

A man has now been charged with manslaughter, 10 months after the incident.

Gary Anderson, 49, of Woodhead Road, is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on 16 November.

Police were called to the address at about 9:40am on 10 December 2021 following reports of a disturbance.

Officers found the 79-year-old with a serious neck injury, which police said was consistent with having been assaulted.

He died in hospital four days later.

Detective Inspector David Johnson, of Northumbria Police, said: "Clearly this is a serious incident that has left Roy’s family absolutely devastated. Our thoughts remain with them and we will continue to offer any support they need.

"I would like to thank Roy’s family for their cooperation and patience over the last 10 months, as well as the wider community who have assisted our investigation at every opportunity.

"With one suspect now charged and due to appear in court, it is imperative that everyone refrains from any speculation – both on social media and in the community – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings."

Anyone with information who has yet to come forward is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211210-0247.

