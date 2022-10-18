A South Tyneside man who attacked a teenager in a park has been jailed after being convicted of attempted rape.

Steven Nixon, of Tweed Street in Hebburn, was sentenced to seven years and three months ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he followed his victim near to West Park in Jarrow as she was walking home shortly after 11pm on 19 July.

The 38-year-old attacked the girl, who was 16 at the time, and attempted to rape her before leaving the area, it was reported.

The victim flagged down nearby residents to tell them what had happened, and they then called police.

Following the hearing, the victim was praised for her bravery in coming forward.

Detective Sergeant Kimberley Wright, of Northumbria Police’s safeguarding department, said: “The bravery the victim has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings – and continues to display to this day – has been nothing short of incredible.

“Thanks to her courage, and with support from many of those residents who gave her vital support in the initial aftermath, we were able to identify Nixon quickly and put him before the courts.

She added: “And after being convicted, Nixon has now been put behind bars for a considerable amount of time where he can’t hurt anyone else.

"While his disgusting actions will stay with the victim, now 17, both mentally and physically for a long time, I hope that today’s result will offer some form of closure."

Nixon pleaded guilty to attempted rape at a hearing on 22 August and was remanded in custody.

He was jailed during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, 18 October.

The court heard the victim had s uffered an "absolutely appalling and horrific ordeal".

Robin Turton, mitigating for Nixon, said: "He doesn't have a history of violence, he has shown remorse and he appreciates what he has done is wrong. He has been the victim of a traumatic childhood and he is lonely and isolated and struggles to make friends."

