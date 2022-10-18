Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal to make Michael Carrick their new manager.

It is understood there is work still to be done to secure an agreement with the 41-year-old former Manchester United assistant, but Boro are hoping to do that within days.

The Teessiders have spoken to a number of candidates since sacking Chris Wilder with immediate effect on 3 October.

They have held more formal discussions with Carrick and ex-Watford manager Rob Edwards, with the former West Ham, Tottenham and United midfielder emerging as the preferred candidate.

Interim boss Leo Percovich, with the help of coaches Craig Liddle, Lee Cattermole and Mark Tinkler, has overseen the last three games, which have seen Boro beat Birmingham 1-0 and lost to Millwall and Blackburn.

The pressure to appoint Wilder's successor is growing by the day after Boro slipped into the bottom three - dashing their hopes for promotion to the Premier League.

Carrick, who briefly took charge at Old Trafford in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, would fit the profile chairman Steve Gibson has turned to in the past with Gareth Southgate, Aitor Karanka, Garry Monk and Jonathan Woodgate with mixed results.

The Tynesider was on the books at Boro for three years as a schoolboy, but played only one game as a centre-forward.

Percovich is expected to remain at the helm for Wednesday night’s trip to Wigan.

