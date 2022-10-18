An important seascape by Laurence Stephen Lowry has sold for more than £1 million at auction.

The North Sea, which depicts the body of water as viewed from Seaburn, near Sunderland, fetched £1,070,381 at Tennants Auctioneers’ Modern and Contemporary Art Sale on Saturday 15 October.

The painting was last seen in public in an exhibition in 1967, the year after it was painted, and has since been in private hands.

Lowry was fascinated by the sea, painting many seascapes throughout his life; the majorityof which depict the North West coast, the resorts of Lytham and Rhyl where he had spentholidays with his mother.

In these, he painted seafronts bustling with holiday makers and boats.

However, from the early 1940s he began to paint pure seascapes, with nothing but sea and sky.

These rare, seemingly simple yet highly sophisticated works are far removed from the bustling industrial streets scenes for which he is better known.

The North Sea, painted in 1966, is one of the finest examples of his rare large-scale seascapes.

After the death of his mother in 1939 and he was free to choose his own holiday destinations, Lowry frequently stayed for long periods of time at the Seaburn Hotel, which he became deeply attached to and where the staff took great care of him.

He always stayed in the same room, which looked straight out at the empty expanse of the North Sea.

A spokesperson for Tennants said: “The North Sea encapsulates Lowry’s extraordinary skill in manipulating his distinctive five-colour palette to create a painting that at first glance appears monochrome, but on closer inspection demonstrates a deft use of colour.

"Whilst predominantly using his beloved flake white, Lowry has modulated it with ivory black and hints of yellow ochre, Prussian blue, and vermillion."

They added: "It is often suggested that we should see these seascapes purely as images of loneliness, however, these works are as enigmatic and multifaceted as the artist himself.

Whatever his intentions, Lowry has created a remarkable work of art that captures the mysterious allure the sea has long exerted on mankind."

The painting was sold from the estate of a lady in the North West.

