A bus strike which was set to involve 100 drivers has been called off after members voted to accept a package offered by the company.

Bus company Arriva is planning to close its depot in Jesmond, Newcastle, meaning drivers will have to work elsewhere across the region.

Drivers had been set to walk out indefinitely over the issue from Friday.

But an agreement has now been reached where staff affected by the move will receive a daily payment for six months to compensate for the inconvenience.

Unite regional officer Dave Telford said: "The members have today voted to support a package to facilitate the transfer to other depots.

"Clearly strike action was the last resort and we are pleased that strike action has been resolved."

Drivers for Stagecoach North East in Sunderland have been on strike this month in a row over pay.

Arriva has been contacted for comment.

