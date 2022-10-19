A man has died after falling from a city centre multi-storey car park.

Emergency services were called to the car park on Percy Street, Newcastle at about 12pm on Wednesday 19 October.

A man was pronounced at the scene, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

The spokesperson said: “Shortly after 12pm, today (Wednesday), we received a report a man had fallen from a multi-storey car park on Percy Street, Newcastle.“Emergency services are currently in attendance but the man has sadly been pronounced dead at the scene.“Enquiries are ongoing however at this early stage, we do not believe there to be any third party involvement.”

