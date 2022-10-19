Evidence of mice, out-of-date salsa and dirty walls at a Marton bar has been laid bare in a new report following a Middlesbrough Council inspection.

Artizan Marton was given a zero food hygiene rating by the council on 1 September 2022 and ordered to improve. An inspector on the day saw a member of staff handling raw meat, then other containers and utensils.

They also found the same work surfaces, chopping board and equipment were being used to prepare both raw and ready-to-eat foods.

Evidence of mice was found in the store room where drinks and cleaning materials were stored while cleaning procedures were found to be inadequate.

The report said: “It was clear that there had been an overall failure by the management of the premises to identify and control potential risks to food safety.

“Consideration has been given for enforcement action including the potential for prosecution, however, on this occasion it is considered appropriate to issue a warning.”

LBH Bars said they did not believe the venue deserved the poor rating. In response to questions from the Local Democracy Reporting Service, they said: “We believe after the initial impression given to the officer, it led to harsher judgement.

“What the officer identified on the day on inspection was not our usual business runnings.”

The report identified walls, floors, ceilings, light switches and containers as dirty and officers pointed out doors to the cellar and store rooms were left open, making it easier for pests to enter.

LBH Bars say any customers who wish to see their procedures can visit the venue to discuss with staff.

