A mum whose daughter died after taking MDMA has launched a campaign to get parents talking honestly to their children about drugs.

Kerry Roberts' daughter, Leah Hayes, died in hospital in May 2019 when she was 15-years-old.

The teenager from Northallerton had collapsed in a car park after taking a double-dose of the drug while out with friends.

Ms Roberts is now trying to encourage other parents to start a dialogue with their children about drugs and alcohol, to prevent them suffering the same pain.

Alongside North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, she has launched the campaign 'Not My Child', with a website offering practical advice on how families can begin difficult conversations.

Ms Roberts says she had discussed the dangers of drugs with Leah before her death, but now realises it's not enough for parents to simply tell their children to say 'no'.

"I didn't think my child would do this," Ms Roberts said. "I think every parent thinks that your child wouldn't do what Leah did."

The death of Leah has left a huge mark on her family and her community, who now aim to protect other young lives across North Yorkshire and beyond.

