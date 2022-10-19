A mother had to leave her baby and jump from a third-storey window to escape a man who threatened to kill her with two knives.

Joseph Johnson, of Marske Grove, Darlington, was jailed for seven years and three months last week after he admitted a string of offences.

Teesside Crown Court heard he threatened a woman, who was holding her 10-month-old baby at the time, after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

On 19 February, he caused an injury to her stomach, repeatedly hit her in the face, and threatened to kill her.

The victim left the baby in the property and jumped from the bedroom window, falling more than six metres to the ground below.As she lay injured, Johnson dragged the woman back inside, where she managed to break free and run to a nearby witness for help.

Johnson was found at an address in South Shields after fleeing the scene. While in his cell, the 25-year-old lunged at an officer’s Taser, grabbing it from its holster, before aiming it at the officers and threatening to pull the trigger.

Investigative officer Heidi Weir, of Darlington’s safeguarding team, said: “Johnson is a dangerous individual who put his victim in so much fear by the level of violence he used that her only hope of survival was to jump from a third-storey window.

“This could have been fatal but thankfully she survived - albeit with serious injuries – and was immediately helped and supported by nearby residents."

She added: “The woman is now on the road to recovery, both physically and mentally, and I hope she can now build a better life for herself and her family.”

Johnson admitted the firearms offences but initially denied causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and making threats to kill.

He pleaded guilty, and was charged with several offences, including causing grievous bodily harm with intent, making threats to kill and possession of a firearm.

