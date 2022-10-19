Play Brightcove video

Part of a former major steelmaking plant on Teesside has been demolished - nine years after it was first built.

The Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant was brought down at 9am on Wednesday 19 October as part of the ongoing programme to demolish Redcar's former steelmaking structures.

The programme is aimed at clearing the way to regenerate the site following the closure of the SSI Steelworks in 2015.

All the major structures on the site, including the blast furnace, are expected to be brought down this year.

The plant was built in 2013 and was used to blow finely powdered coal into the centre of the blast furnace, making the steelmaking process more efficient.

Efforts were made to sell it when the steelworks closed but "these were ended due to limitations around its warrantee and the plant's insurance", a Teesworks spokesperson said.

The demolition project is thought to be one of the most complex in the UK. Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "Being able to build at Teesworks and move forward with investors means we have to knock things down first and this is our next demolition to deliver.

“We’re on track to bring down all major former steelworks sites before the end of this year – and the terrific progress being made has seen us unlock hundreds of acres of land for development."

A number of steelmaking structures have already been destroyed this year, including the Basic Oxygen Steelmaking plant two weeks ago.

The PCI was demolished on Wednesday 19 October. Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...