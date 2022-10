Play Brightcove video

ITV Tyne Tees Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick presents Around The House.

On this week's edition, which was recorded before Liz Truss resigned as Conservative leader, Tom is joined by guests:

Mike Starkie, Elected Mayor, Copeland, Conservative

Julie Elliott MP, Sunderland Central, Labour

Tim Farron MP, South Lakes, Lib Dem

The next edition of Around The House is on Thursday 17th November.