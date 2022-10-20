A Durham MP has said former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, will "certainly" run again to be the next prime minister.

Richard Holden, who represents North West Durham, was a vocal supporter of the Richmond MP when he faced Liz Truss in the Conservative leadership contest over the Summer.

Truss would last just 44 days in office before resigning, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Her replacement is due to be elected within the next week, with the North Yorkshire MP among the list of favourites at bookmakers.

Mr Holden told ITV News: "Certainly he will run again.

"I think it's really important that whoever we select now though is somebody who has that real economic competence and someone who is known by the country.

"We need somebody who can really pull the country together, somebody with a track record of helping people out across the country in these really difficult times."

