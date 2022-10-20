Drugs worth over an estimated £1 million have been seized in Hartlepool and three men arrested as part of a police crackdown.

Cleveland Police found two cannabis farms in their search yesterday - one estimated to be worth £1 million, and another worth up to £67,000.

Three men, aged 32, 46 and 70 were arrested in connection with drugs offences and remain in police custody.

It is part of the police's Operation Resolve programme, bringing together Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, the National Crime Agency and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit to target organised criminals in the area.

During the crackdown, a local business was also closed down by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), and one man referred to the immigration service.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team alongside our partners will continue to target organised criminal groups within the Hartlepool area.

"We will continue to disrupt criminal activity and bring to justice anyone involved in the production and distribution of drugs, to make our community a safer place to live.”

