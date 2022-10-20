A lifeboat volunteer and his partner are looking forward to an "amazing" life together after a RNLI training session neither of them will forget.

RNLI volunteer Paul King popped the question to partner Debbie Rogers as he returned to the berth at Tynemouth's station, spelling out "marry me?" in flag signals on the front of the lifeboat.

Crew members then held a banner behind Mr King as he got down on one knee to ask Ms Rodgers to marry him on 9 October.

She said: "It was amazing the boys and girls were a part of such an amazing proposal. I was completely shocked as Paul normally can't keep secrets. I am overwhelmed by the well wishes and love we have been given.

"We are looking forward to an amazing future and the lifeboat is, of course, part of that too."

Tynemouth RNLI station shared a video on Facebook of the proposal, saying it was "a training exercise we'll never forget".

Mr King added: "I couldn’t think better way to ask my partner Debbie to make a life together than with the help of my crew mates - it’s a family.

"And even though I had nerves, they were always right behind me as they all love Debbie. It's amazing to be able to do that and even better to be able to share it as a crew."

