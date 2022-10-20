A North East MP has demanded the exit of Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer said she had "no confidence in the competence" of the Prime Minister.

Ms Mortimer, who was elected in a by-election in 2019, shared an image of her letter of no confidence on Facebook, which she has sent to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

She added: “Yesterday, I tried to get called in PMQs to ask Liz Truss for an assurance of support for our town and our promises.

“Sadly I was not called and the deteriorating situation throughout the day left me with no choice but to submit a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister to Sir Graham Brady.”

The hand-written letter said: "It is with deep regret to inform you that I have no confidence in the competence of the current Prime Minister Liz Truss.

"I would therefore like to add my support to the call for a vote in no confidence."

She joins a number of Conservative MPs to have voiced their no confidence in Ms Truss.

