Workers at a Teesside Quorn factory have begun an indefinite strike in a row over pay at the company.

It follows nine days of industrial action already in October, with members of Unite the Union at the meat-free production plant in Billingham marching from Stokesley High Street to Quorn's headquarters in the town's Station Road.

They are locked in a dispute about getting a pay rise in line with inflation, with the union originally demanding a 9% increase.

Instead the company offered a 4% rise as well as a £1,000 bonus. Workers have rejected the offer, asking the company to meet them with a 6% rise.

The union has said the strikes will lead to shortages of Quorn products in supermarkets, which the company refuted.

Fazia Hussain-Brown, Unite's regional officer for the chemical sector, told ITV Tyne Tees: "The purpose of today's march to the Stokesley factory was because we have asked the chief executive time and time again to get involved in the dispute.

"If you do not come to us, we will come to you."

Union members are demanding to meet with Quorn's chief executive Marco Bertacca. Credit: Unite the Union, NEYH Region

Ms Hussain-Brown also alleged the strike action poses health and safety concerns at the plant.

A spokesperson for Quorn said: "We can confirm that during this industrial action there has been no change to the high standards of health and safety at our Billingham manufacturing site, nor has there been any risk to the supply of Quorn to our customers.

"We are disappointed that further industrial action is planned for this week, as we believe a 4% pay increase – worth over £2,000 per employee – plus a £1,000 bonus, is a fair and appropriate offer."

Quorn's spokesperson added discussions with employees and representatives will continue with the aim of "quickly reaching a solution".

