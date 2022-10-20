The success of an art display at Durham Cathedral will help the ancient building running this winter.

More than 12,000 visitors flocked to the cathedral last week to view an immersive sound and light installation.

The Life show by artists Luxmuralis was sold out from the first night, aiming to take audiences on a journey through earth, sea and sky.

The projections were based on the colours of cathedrals around the country and the stories of the Bible.

Visitors walked through individual light and sound art installations portraying sunrise to sunset, created to encourage them to reflect upon life on today's planet in a single 24-hour period.

The artwork highlighted the architecture of the historic cathedral. Credit: Durham Cathedral

Andrew Usher, chief assistant officer of visitor experience and enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said about 60% of tickets for the show at other cathedrals were sold on opening night, but Durham had sold 98% before it had opened.

The cathedral said the financial success of the event will help it deal with high costs this winter, funding the care of the buildings and enabling the team to continue to provide a warm welcome to visitors.

He said: "We’ve been blown away by the public response to Luxmuralis here in Durham. We’re delighted that so many people got to experience the event this year and appreciate that due to its popularity, not everyone who wanted a ticket was able to get one.

"With its return next year we’re already looking at how we can welcome more people to this highly sought after event.”

Luxmuralis is part of Durham Cathedral’s visual arts programme. Credit: Durham Cathedral

