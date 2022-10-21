An attacker who caused "excruciating" injuries to a newborn baby including 21 bone fractures has been jailed.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Kristian Hagan, 24, had only been alone with the baby for ten minutes when the assault took place.

The jury heard the baby was left with fractures to his ribs, thighs, shins and forearm, as well as bruising on his abdomen and thigh.

Hagan, of Mowbray Close, Sunderland, denied assaulting the young victim but was found guilty of two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two of assault by a jury after a trial.

Sentencing him to 15 years in prison, Judge Julie Clemitson said babies are "completely helpless" and cannot communicate other than by crying and cannot complain that they have been hurt.

The judge added: "Babies can't tell anyone what happened to them."

Judge Clemitson said Hagan was a cocaine user at the time of the attack, which exacerbated his own mental health issues and affected his ability to mangehis emotions and temper.

The court heard some of the injuries would have been "extremely painful" and another would have been "excruciating".

Judge Clemitson told Hagan: "You demonstrated at the time a capacity to inflict very serious harm upon an extremely vulnerable infant."

The court heard Hagan has no previous conviction and has been in employment.