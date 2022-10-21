Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan remained tight lipped about the future of her party amid rising opposition calls for a General Election.

The representative for Berwick refused to answer questions about Liz Truss' departure as prime minister after just 45 days in office whilst on a visit to Blyth on Friday (21 October).

The Transport Secretary was in the town officially opening the Bates Clean Energy Terminal and steered the conversation towards that.

Ms Trevelyan said: "I'm incredibly proud to be a Northumbrian MP and to be able to champion what we are doing here in Northumberland as part of that whole UK global leadership on the energy transition.

"I'm going to continue to champion that as we move forwards with our new leader next week."

Other Tory MPs from across the region have started showing their support for their choice of leader, with many backing Richmond MP Rishi Sunak.

However, as the Conservatives prepare to welcome their fifth leader since the Brexit vote in 2016, Labour's Shadow Education Secretary and MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson believes a more drastic change is needed.

She told ITV Tyne Tees: "The British people deserve so much better than this.

"They don't deserve this revolving door and all of this chaos that we are seeing at Downing Street.

"We know that the Tories have trash the economy that the people are going to be paying more on their mortgages and that the prices are going up."

Ms Phillipson added: "It really is time for the British people to have their say - and we need a general election now."

