Retailers in North Yorkshire are being warned about the implications of selling alcohol to children, after dozens were caught out.

A survey, run by the local council, found that 39 premises had sold alcohol to children as young as 15.

The survey forms part of 'test purchasing exercises' which are run by the council's trading standards team, to act as a check on retailers' ability to refuse to sell to minors.

This involves volunteer helpers, aged 15 or 16, who attempt to buy alcohol but are instructed to tell the truth at all times and to provide a photo ID showing their true age if it is requested.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for trading standards, Councillor Derek Bastiman, said: “This is a reminder of the significant role that local businesses and retailers play in protecting our children’s health by preventing them from accessing alcohol during childhood. Retailers are urged to be aware of the implications of underage sales.’’

Trading standards have been working with retailers in community alcohol partnerships across North Yorkshire, working alongside councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers and community groups.

This also includes supporting retailers through training to help their workforce to refuse underage sales of alcohol.

North Yorkshire Police Inspector Martin Metcalfe said: “It was very disappointing to see a number of businesses breaking the law and selling alcohol to minors.

"Underage drinking is one of the main causes of the anti-social behaviour we deal with, so this is very much an issue the police want to work with trading standards and other partners to tackle. I would also like to thank the premises that did pass for their diligence.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work to reduce anti-social behaviour, including launching community alcohol partnerships in Richmondshire and elsewhere in the county. These help keep children safe through education, engagement and, where necessary, enforcement.

