Plans to make Grey Street "greener and more welcoming" have been announced by Newcastle City Council as part of efforts to help the city meet its zero carbon targets.

The removal of all pay and display parking is one of the changes confirmed, in a bid to reduce levels of traffic on the street.

Pavements will also be permanently widened and a dedicated northbound cycle route will be added.

New seating will also be introduced with space for wheelchairs and pushchairs, and bollards will be removed.

New seating will be introduced as part of plans to make the street more welcoming. Credit: Newcastle City Council

There will be dedicated loading bays for servicing and delivery which may be used part-time as blue badge parking options.

The street will also have new "rain gardens", which are planting beds that reduce the amount of water on the street and provide drainage to avoid potential flooding.

The main programme of work is expected to start in early 2023, beginning with preparatory works following the busy Christmas period.

Councillor Jane Byrne, Cabinet Member for a connected, clean city at Newcastle Council said: "The City Council remains committed to deliver its long-term vision to transform the heart of Newcastle into a cleaner, greener, more welcoming place that’s easier to move around.

“I am very proud to be revealing the new plans for Grey Street following our review of the scheme as part of our commitment to a carbon neutral city for future generations."

She added: “Our plans will bring people and nature together and make the best use of available space for people of all ages.

"It will significantly improve the landscape, with rain gardens and planting designed to enhance this magnificent street, while at the same time contributing to climate resilience and a reduced carbon footprint.

“The improvements will also support local business and help deliver economic growth for the whole city as well as providing opportunities that will enrich the city’s cultural offerings.”

