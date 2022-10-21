Play Brightcove video

Grandmothers in Gateshead have united to spread tips on how to overcome the cost of living crisis as the cold of winter draws closer.

'Savvy Granny's' was formed in early October, to channel the 'Make Do and Mend' ethos of generations gone by.

They meet once a week, with older members passing advice to younger ones.

Guided by the motto 'what Granny would have taught you', they've compiled an ever-growing list of ways to stay warm and well-fed amid soaring prices. Here are 10 of them...

1. Flush the toilet with shower water

With bills going through the roof, even using the toilet conventionally has become something of a luxury for some.

To save money on her water bill, the group's Maggie McAdams has been using recycled shower water to flush the loo.

Simply store your water from the shower in a bucket and pour it down the bowl when the time comes. The volume of water will cause the toilet to flush.

2. Meal planning

At the latest gathering, one savvy gran lamented that "the younger generations" are less likely to write up meal plans.

Weekly meal plans have been proven to reduce waste, spare extra trips to the shops, and save money.

The women say they learn a huge amount from younger generations too, especially technical things. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

3. Empty out your fridge

In a similar vein, the grannies encourage penny pinchers to not continuously top up their fridge - a practice thought to lead to waste as forgotten produce gets left behind.

Instead, only head to the shops once your fridge has been entirely cleaned out.

When applied alongside meal plans, the grannies argue that this sparks creativity when creating recipes made of leftover ingredients.

4. Say goodbye Christmas-time tat

Unwanted Christmas presents aren't only awkward to open in front of the giver, they're also - according to the grannies - a missed opportunity.

Don't be afraid to be specific when writing up your Christmas list and ask for practical things, the matriarchs implore.

5. Make your own Christmas cards

While we're in the Christmas spirit, the grannies have another festive saving strategy for you.

Maggie also told ITV Tyne Tees that she hasn't bought a greetings card for 30 years, choosing to make her own instead.

When the UK Christmas card market is valued at roughly £180 million annually, you can see what a difference the DIY approach could make.

The 10 tips are just a small selection of those the grannies have in their arsenal. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

6. Internet surveys

Many of the tips are drawn from the 'Dig for Victory' era, but this one's more modern.

One grandmother told us that she "does a lot of surveys on the internet - pays for all my Christmas presents".

It's true that some companies do offer money for taking part in their surveys, but potential penny-savers should choose wisely and avoid scams.

7. Weekly payments

Payday is more important than ever as very few professions now pay on a weekly basis.

The grannies suggest simulating weekly paydays by withdrawing a weekly budget from your monthly salary to spend from.

This should make the end of the month a less stressful time.

They group is calling for more members... and you don't have to be a granny to come along! Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

8. Bulk cooking and freezing

Another tip for saving money in the kitchen is making use of freezer space by cooking in bulk and storing them for later consumption.

The grannies say perfecting the skill of batch-cooking can both save you time and reduce waste.

9. Full washes

According to research, a single clothes wash cycle costs just shy of 50p. 'Why waste it?' ask the grannies.

If your machine isn't practically brimming with laundry before you get it going, you're doing it wrong, they say.

10. Food bank

Also within the Winlaton Centre is a 'Pay As You Feel' market.

Shops like these and food banks often say they fear people often feel too ashamed to use their services.

Volunteer and Eileen Bullock said the food is there to be taken: "There are people come because they want to come and help with the environment.

"Then you've got others who are desperate and have nothing."

