A gothic glow will be visible over Whitby this weekend.

The famous abbey, which provided inspiration for Bram Stoker's book Dracula, will be illuminated in vivid colour as part of events to mark 125 since the book was written.

Across the year, staff at Whitby Abbey have been hosting a variety of events - from theatre performances to successfully attempting to break the record for the most vampires in one place.

The final event to mark the anniversary will see the abbey lit up just in time for Halloween.

Rae Marshall, Events Manager at English Heritage said: “This is always such a popular event and we are thrilled to be able to have this running for 11 nights.

"It’s been an epic year for Whitby Abbey and we’re looking forward to seeing the abbey lit up once more. Wrap up warm and be prepared to enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment.”

There will be two performances each night, running at 6.30pm and 7.45pm, between Friday 21 October and Monday 31 October.

