A "kind" Teesside grandmother has been left fighting for her life after testing positive for Covid whilst on holiday in Turkey.

Pat House had been having an "amazing time" on a sunny break to Marmaris, when she began to feel ill the night before flying home.

Days later, the mum-of-two is in intensive care and has been placed on a ventilator. Her two daughters have flown out to Turkey to be with her.

The family now fear Ms House, 60, may not be covered by her travel insurance - having been admitted to hospital days after she should have flown home.

It's not clear whether Ms House's insurance will cover her treatment. Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication

Ms House began feeling unwell on Friday - she picked up some antibiotics from the pharmacy and went to bed.

Friend Desrey Dones, 73, who had booked the holiday for the pair, checked on her the following morning to find the mum-of-two gasping for breath.

The hotel called an ambulance for the 60-year-old and she was taken to the nearby private hospital but no one was allowed in with her.

They were told she was receiving oxygen and to keep checking on her but hours later they found her sat in the waiting area.

Ms Dones was told that Ms House had tested positive for covid and had bronchitis. The hospital had no beds for coronavirus patients.

They were eventually able to borrow a wheelchair and take her back to the hotel where initially, although too unwell to fly, she seemed to be improving.

Ms House insisted her friend fly home on their scheduled flight while the 73-year-old's family members, who were also staying in the same hotel, continued to check on the sick mum.

They managed to get Ms House a nebuliser and her condition appeared to be improving but she rapidly declined and was taken to the state hospital an hour away in Muğla.

Ms House's daughters Keeley and Jasmine have now flown out - but only Jasmine has been able to see her.

At the moment there is no change in her condition.

Ms Dones' daughter, April Pearson, has set up a fundraising page in the hope of supporting the family during this difficult time.

"It's really sad, it's also the financial pressures of everything," said Ms Pearson.

"Pat's two daughters have flown out there, I know they were at first paying £45 to get from Marmaris to Muğla each way.

"They've found another hotel closer to the hospital but it must be so hard for them."

On Thursday, Ms House remained in the ICU and her daughter Keeley has contacted her insurance company but at this time it's not clear if her hospital treatment will be covered due to underlying health conditions.

"I saw Pat on FaceTime with my mum on Friday and she didn't look really unwell the night before she said she just felt a bit chesty. It came on so quick," added Ms Pearson.

"Mum and Pat live a few doors away from one another and met taking their dogs out for walks. She's a really lovely, kind lady.

"She's originally from down south and moved up to Middlesbrough to be closer to one of her daughters. She's a quiet lady but so lovely.

"My mam said they were having such a laugh on holiday, it was so different to walking the dogs and going to the shops and it's taken such a turn."

