Detectives investigating a suspected assault in Byker are once again appealing for information following a third arrest.

Shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday, October 15 it was reported by paramedics that a 36-year-old man had been found with a serious injury to his head at an address on Jubilee Terrace.

He was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Friday, October 21.

As part of the investigation, three men, aged 36, 36 and 57, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police say all three men have now been released on bail while their enquiries continue.

Detectives are once again appealing to the public for information and urging any witnesses yet to come forward to get in touch with police.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, leading the investigation, said: “This has been an incredibly sad incident which has resulted in the tragic death of a man.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this sad time and they have asked that their privacy be respected while they begin to try to process what has happened.

“We have a dedicated team conducting CCTV enquiries and speaking with residents in the area. We’re also urging anyone yet to speak to us, who may have seen something suspicious in the area around that time, to do so.

“Your information may seem small, but it could be a vital piece of evidence needed to help our investigation – don’t hesitate.”