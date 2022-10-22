A 12-year-old girl from County Durham is gearing up to skate on the international stage next month.

Jazzmyn Loring from Shildon has been selected to represent Great Britain at the Interland Cup in France, in the sport of artistic roller skating.

Since the beginning of this year, she has placed in the top five nationally across her three disciplines, achieving a medal for 2nd in free skating.

Now, she has her sights set on international success.

Jazzmyn's passion for roller skating started when she pulled on her first pair of skates at the age of just four years old.

At the age of eight, she won her first medal at the British Championships.

She is currently training on skates for up to 12 hours each week with Spectrum North East Roller Skating Club.

The sport is self-funded, meaning Jazzmyn's mum Jo and the rest of the family have been working hard behind the scenes to raise the £1,500 needed to meet the cost of their flights, hotel, travel and roller skating kit.