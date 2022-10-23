An investigation is underway following a fire at a flat in North Tyneside.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service confirmed they were called to the fire on Northumberland Street in Wallsend in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, October, 23.

There are reports a person died after the fire broke out, but Northumbria Police are yet to confirm this to ITV News Tyne Tees.

Investigators at the scene of the fire on Northumberland Street in Wallsend on Saturday. Credit: Evening Gazette syndication

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In a statement to ITV News Tyne Tees, they said: "Three ambulance crews and a clinical team leader were dispatched.

"We treated one patient at the scene and took a second patient to hospital."