Week in politics: Rishi Sunak’s second chance & other local characters

Rishi Sunak could be crowned as Prime Minister by Monday afternoon, having hardly said a word in public for weeks.

The MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire has kept a very low profile since he lost the last Conservative leadership contest at the start of September, but his warnings that Liz Truss’ tax-cutting economic plans were a “fairytale” seem to have been proven correct over recent weeks.

On Sunday morning, a short statement finally confirmed that he’s officially standing again to PM, promising “integrity, professionalism and accountability.”

Endorsements from Conservative colleagues have continued to roll in, making him the MPs’ choice even more clearly than last time.

Penny Mordaunt doesn’t look likely to reach the threshold of nominations required.

That leaves Boris Johnson and the question of whether he can reach the 100 nominations needed by 2pm on Monday.

If not, Rishi Sunak would be the winner and probably be sitting at Ms Truss’ desk in Downing Street by Tuesday.

If Mr Johnson does get enough MPs on side, then Conservative party members will choose between them in an online vote, with the winner declared on Friday.

The former Prime Minister would fancy his chances at that point, and Mr Sunak could lose out among party members once again.

Either way, it’s all happening pretty fast.

There’s just enough time to watch a couple of my reports from the summer contest, which are simply not old enough to have gathered dust.

Among the Conservatives currently backing Boris Johnson to return is Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer, who illustrates the topsy-turvy nature of British politics rather well.

It’s still less than 18 months since she won that famous by-election, Prime Minister Johnson riding high and putting another hole in Labour’s traditional ‘Red Wall’ in May 2021.

By this summer he had been enveloped by scandal, and on 6 July Ms Mortimer wrote that she thought his position was “untenable.”

After dozens of ministerial resignations, he announced his resignation the next day.

Jill Mortimer backed Penny Mordaunt in the summer’s leadership contest.

Liz Truss of course came out on top but has been in power for less than seven weeks.

With her authority in tatters, Ms Mortimer was among more than a dozen Tory MPs who confirmed they had submitted a letter of no confidence.

She wrote hers on Wednesday and made it public on Thursday lunchtime, just an hour before Ms Truss announced her exit.

Then, just before 6.30 on Thursday night, Jill Mortimer posted on Facebook to say she had spoken to Boris Johnson and was supporting him to become Conservative leader and Prime Minister again.

It sounds like they’ve forgiven one another then.

Liz Truss was already on the ropes, but the chaos in parliament on Wednesday evening proved to be the final straw.

Alan Campbell, the MP for Tynemouth and Labour Chief Whip, has been credited with a tactic that forced the government and Conservative MPs into a corner.

For their allocated opposition day debate, Labour tabled a motion opposing fracking but wrote it in a way that would have allowed them to take control of the parliamentary business for a day.

The government weren’t having that, and told Conservative MPs they were treating it as a confidence motion, so they could lose the whip if they didn’t vote it down.

With a number of them threatening to rebel, Tory MPs were then given mixed messages on whether the government was backing down, leading to confusion and claims of some of them being manhandled around the voting lobbies.

With a loss of control very clear, the Chief Whip Wendy Morton resigned and then later un-resigned again.

She is also from our region, having grown up in North Yorkshire, served as a Richmondshire district councillor and applied to be the Conservatives’ parliamentary candidate for Richmond in 2015 - losing out to Rishi Sunak.

I wonder what happened to him.