Film star Johnny Depp and his band will kick off their UK tour with a gig in Scarborough.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor will join his band The Hollywood Vampires at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

The rock supergroup – which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp – was previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the pandemic.

After a couple of years of delays, the band along with guitarist Tommy Henriksen will return to play shows across the UK in July 2023.

This comes after Hollywood star Depp has gone back to the music world following his high-profile defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

As jurors deliberated in his US defamation case, who ultimately found in Depp’s favour, the actor performed in UK shows with rock veteran Jeff Beck.

The Scarborough gig is the first headline act revealed for the venue's summer 2023 schedule, with the band set to perform on Wednesday 5 July.

Other acts who have performed there in previous years include Sir Tom Jones, Britney Spears and Sir Elton John.

It will not be the first time Mr Depp has appeared in our region.

Earlier this year he was spotted drinking with singer Sam Fender in a Gateshead pub after the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against Ms Heard.

Tickets to see the Hollywood Vampires go on sale on Friday 28 October.

