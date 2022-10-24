A man has been charged after a serious sexual assault was reported to have taken place in a County Durham park.

Police received a report that a woman had been assaulted by a man in Jubilee Park, Spennymoor, shortly before 8am on Saturday 22 October.

A 21-year-old man was arrested later that day and was taken into police custody for questioning.

He has since been charged with four counts of rape and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court later today.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, from Durham Police, said: “This has been a very shocking and upsetting incident for the woman involved and those living nearby.

“Specially trained officers are currently supporting the woman and ensuring she receives the help and support she needs.

“A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and I would like to reassure people that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“I’d also like to thank the local community for their support as we carried out our enquiries over the weekend, and to thank those witnesses who have already come forward with information to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 95 of October 22.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.