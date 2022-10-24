Middlesbrough Football Club has confirmed that Michael Carrick will take over as manager.

The former Manchester United player steps into the position following the sacking of Chris Wilder in early October.

Carrick will be joined by former Middlesbrough player and manager Jonathan Woodgate as first team coach, with a further appointment expected.

The 41-year-old joined Manchester United’s coaching staff in 2018, working with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before being asked to take on a caretaker manager position for three games.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the club,” said Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.

“We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

“Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

“We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time.”

The former England international is a five-time Premier League winner and also won the Champions League and Europa League while at Old Trafford.

“I’m really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition,” said Carrick.

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it’s a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

"Growing up in the North East myself I’m fully aware of what football means to people. It’s a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you’ve got for the game and for Boro.

"I’ll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud.

"I can’t wait to get started.”

Leo Percovich, who has been acting as interim manager since Wilder's sacking, will now become the club’s Head of Player Pathway and Development.

