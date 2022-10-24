Newcastle United star Bruno Guimarães has thanked fans for their support after welcoming his "Brazilian Geordie" baby.

The 24-year-old shared a picture of his new arrival, Matteo, on social media, with the baby already donning a Newcastle kit.

The snap was taken as the Brazillian took to the pitch in the Magpies' 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday 23 October.

In a post directed at fans, he tweeted: "This is for you guys!"

He also admitted he had not slept for two days following the arrival of his first child with partner Ana Lídia Martins.

The pair announced the arrival of their son on Instagram on Saturday 22 October, and were congratulated by some of the Newcastle player's teammates, as well as Ant and Dec.

The midfielder ended his post: "Thanks for the support and a kiss from Matteo to you!! He is Brazilian Geordie."

