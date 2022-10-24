A North Yorkshire photographer captured the Northern Lights in what he described as a "once in a lifetime" wedding shot over the weekend.

Rich Smith, who has been a wedding photographer for 10 years, took the shot of Amy and Claire Wilson at their wedding at Raven Hall, overlooking Robin Hood's Bay.

As a landscape photography specialist, Mr Smith said he normally checks the dark sky forecast when working.

On Saturday 22 October, it showed the "perfect conditions" for capturing the Northern Lights.

Half an hour before the couple's first dance, the forecast showed a geomagnetic storm - required when capturing the natural light phenomenon.

A clear sky, no moon and no light pollution were also at play to get the shot, said Mr Smith.

He said: "I'm pleased with the photo, it's a one in a million shot. It's one I have always wished I would shoot and very rare to get it in England.

Amy and Claire Wilson said credit should go to "amazing" photographer Rich Smith, who was pictured with the couple. Credit: Rich Smith

"To be honest, it's the sort of picture that could have been taken in Iceland or Lapland. It's a once in a lifetime shot."

The newly married couple, who are going on their honeymoon in the Lake District, described the photograph as "just perfect".

They had to stay "immaculately still", Mr Smith said, and the lights inside the hall's restaurant illuminated the pair.

Claire said they had the weather on their minds ahead of their big day due to the heavy sea fret which can often be present at this time of year.

She said: "We looked out of the window and it was just clear. It was surreal to be honest."

Amy, whose father died last year, said when she saw the sky, she felt he had "sent the Northern Lights" for them.

