Two agricultural buggies worth £50,000 were recovered by rural police officers and volunteers after a farm was targeted by thieves.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation after 10:30pm on Wednesday 19 October after the two all-terrain vehicles were stolen from a farm near Morpeth.

Officers received reports of a silver Audi in convoy with the buggies and when they were sent to the area they found the car at a service station near Ashington.

A 23-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of burglary and later released on bail as inquiries continue.

Officers were supported by Farmwatch volunteers which is a network of over 1,300 community members helping to alert residents across Northumberland to any criminal or suspicious activity.

Police found one of the stolen buggies hidden in bushes in the Ulgham Grange area before finding the second 12 hours later in bushes near Linton.

Both vehicles will be returned to their rightful owner.

Officers were supported by a network of Farmwatch volunteers in Northumberland. Credit: Northumbria Police

Inspector John Swan, of Northumbria Police’s Rural Policing Team, said: “This was a simply outstanding team effort in order to retrieve the stolen vehicles and bring a suspect into custody.

“I would like to commend our Rural Policing Team who acted quickly to track the buggies, as well as our amazing Farmwatch volunteers who consistently go above and beyond to help protect our rural communities."

