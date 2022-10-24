A popular Tyneside restaurant has announced plans to expand with a venue in Middlesbrough.

The people behind The Muddler in Newcastle are hoping to transform the former Kalinka bar and nightclub at the corner of Exchange Square.

The Grade II listed building is part of Middlesbrough's Historic Quarter, which was the commercial centre of the town's manufacturing and trade boom in the second half of the 19th century.

Proposals for the restaurant are due to be submitted, and if approved, the venue will open in April 2023.

Based in Commerce House, it will be a 100 seater pan-Asian restaurant and cocktail bar, with a private dining area in the domed space on the top floor.

The scheme also includes an outside mezzanine level at the back, with additional seating facing onto Exchange Square.

It is the latest development in the regeneration of the Victorian area of Middlesbrough.

Many of the buildings in the Historic Quarter have stood empty for a long time, but are now the focus of the High Street Heritage Action Zone project which launched in 2020.

Kalinka bar and nightclub has stood empty for many years. Credit: Google

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: “Fantastic things are happening in Middlesbrough.

“We are winning investment, creating jobs and bringing new life and energy to the town.

“I’m really pleased to see this coming to the heart of our Historic Quarter and grateful to the people behind it for showing such confidence in Middlesbrough.

“I know that Teessiders and visitors to our area will love it.”

The Muddler in Newcastle occupies a prime location on Grey Street, opposite the Theatre Royal.

Neill Winch, chief executive of Danieli Group which owns The Muddler brand, said: “When we sat the investment that has been made in Middlesbrough’s Historic Quarter and the real steps that have been taken to revitalise the area, we knew this was a great location for us.

“It fits perfectly with The Muddler brand and we hope that we will be something very different to the town in terms of both the food we offer and the high quality of the setting.

”We think Exchange Square is a great spot and hopefully our commitment will be a catalyst to encourage other good quality leisure operators into the area.”

