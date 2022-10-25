A robbing duo kidnapped an assistant headteacher who was delivering newspapers and forced him to drive around looking for drugs.

Ryan Patton, 21, and Demi Foster, 30, kidnapped the victim and made him drive them around County Durham on a quest to find drugs in the early hours of 18 August.

The victim was punched numerous times and forced to withdraw £300 from a cash machine during the ordeal which lasted almost two hours, Durham Crown Court heard.

When finally arrested, Patton went on to spit in the face of a police officer and told him he had hepatitis B.

On Monday 24 October, Patton, of HMP Durham, and Foster, of The Green, Witton Park, Durham, appeared at Durham Crown Court via video links to be jointly sentenced for kidnap and robbery.

Ryan Patton had 21 previous convictions, including for threatening behaviour and arson. Credit: NCJ Media

Patton was also sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker, with Foster being sentenced for summary offences of driving without a licence or insurance.

They had both pleaded guilty to the charges.

Paul Cross, prosecuting, said the victim, an assistant headteacher, was out delivering newspapers in Shildon at 4am and saw Patton, Foster, and another unknown man at the end of a street.

The man walked back to his car before Foster shouted to him asking for "puff", which he did not have.

Mr Cross said: "The three of them then got into his car and forced him to drive it. Patton said he had a hammer, which could be seen in his pocket but was not produced.

"They drove around looking for drugs and they forced him to drive to an ATM. He had no money in his account and had to withdraw £300 from his wife's account."

The court heard Foster also drove the man's car during the incident and he was told to get into the boot, which he refused.

He was then bundled into the back seat of his car as Foster got more "aggressive".

The victim, whose phone and keys were taken, was also punched in the face "several times" during the journey and was taken into a stranger's home as the kidnappers tried to source drugs.

The ordeal finally ended after almost two hours and the victim drove to an Asda where he phoned his wife before going home and contacting the police.

Foster's finger prints were found in the vehicle and Patton was later captured from CCTV.

The court heard Foster had 44 previous convictions including for violence and threats. She was also on a community order at the time for shoplifting.

The court heard Demi Foster was "heavily drug dependant at the time". Credit: NCJ Media

Patton has 21 previous convictions, including for threatening behaviour and arson.

In victim statement, the teacher said he now struggles with his mental health on a daily basis and has undergone occupational therapy.

He said he is "wary of new places" and feels a sense of "nervousness and vulnerability".

Nicholas Askins, mitigating for Patton, said he had entered guilty pleas and is "thoroughly ashamed" of what he did.

He said: "He accepts being under the influence of drugs at the time. He has a long standing drug problem and is currently trying to address that in prison. He has obtained a construction job and is still a relatively young man."

Tony Davis, defending Foster, who is a mother, said she also entered guilty pleas and "offers her apologies to the unfortunate victim of her feckless behaviour".

He said Foster had a "chaotic existence driven by drug dependency" and was "heavily drug dependant at the time".

Mr Davis added Foster is now "clear of drugs".

Sentencing the pair, Judge James Adkin branded the defendants "aggressive drug addicts" and jailed Foster for four years and banned her from driving for three years.

Patton was jailed for four years and three months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...