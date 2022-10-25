Police are appealing for information after a suspicious incident in Redcar in which a man approached two teenage girls.

The girls contacted Cleveland Police at 7:40pm on Monday 24 October saying they were approached by the man outside The Regent Cinema.

They told officers he asked for their age and offered them a cigarette, which they declined.

He then reportedly asked the girls to “rate” a photo of him and, suspecting it might be an explicit photo, they declined and said they would contact police.

At this point, they say, he ran off into an alley off Station Road, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police said.

The man is described as white, around 30 years old and 6 feet tall with a “beer belly”, and very short spiky black hair. He was wearing jeans and a blue and white football shirt.

It is believed the man had come from the direction of Station Road and not out of the cinema.

Witnesses including drivers with dash cam, or anyone else who may be able to help, are asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 191586.

Information can be passed on anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...