Middlesbrough's new head coach, Michael Carrick, spoke to the press at Rockliffe Park for the first time on Tuesday 25 October.

During the press conference, he said he has had contact with his former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, who offered advice on moving into coaching and management.

The 41-year-old, who is the ninth Middlesbrough manager in as many years, also confirmed he has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Middlesbrough, stating he's "delighted" to join the club.

Carrick said: "I took training this morning to get started. It was great to see the boys and great to be out on the grass, it's what I'm here for.

"To work with the players, get to know them, for them to get to know me, and help improve them as individuals, as a team, so yeah I'm absolutely delighted to be here.

Speaking on his contact with Sir Alex Ferguson, he said: "It's well documented that he has a real pride and care about ex-players progressing and being coaches, managers, and takes a real care and pride in helping them as well, so he's certainly done that to me and I appreciate the advice he's given."

Carrick played under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. Credit: PA Images

After spending 12 years with Manchester United as a player, Carrick moved into coaching under José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær, and eventually stepped up as caretaker manager for three games.

Moving to Middlesbrough and leaving the Premiership behind though, he says, feels like the right move.

"It just feels right. I trust my instincts and my gut, I always have done with the decisions that I make.

"Obviously, I've got a real affinity with the North East. I was here as a nine-year-old boy. My dad was here as a player and played in reserves, so yeah there's a real attachment with the football club.

"Its where it all started for me so there's an element of feeling, kind of, that I belong here.

"My family is still in the North East and I know what football means to people in this area of the country. The passion, the enthusiasm... they're the life and soul of the football club and rightly so."

Carrick has appointed Jonathan Woodgate to work alongside him as first team coach. There have been questions from fans on that decision, but the new boss said having the former Middlesbrough manager on board has been key.

Jonathan Woodgate managed Middlesbrough in 2019-2020. Credit: PA Images

"Woody's vital to helping me, to working together.

"I've known him for quite some time and speaking to him over recent times when this was the plan, we clicked big time.

"But it's not about being mates, it's about seeing the game in a certain way. Woody knows the club inside out, everyone's delighted to have him back, I'm absolutely delighted to have him on my staff."

After a miserable start to the Championship season, the pressure is on Carrick to make an impact. When Chris Wilder was sacked at the beginning of October, the side had only won two out of 11 games.

"The reality is we've got to work hard. We want to improve, we want to make the team better individuals and collectively," Carrick said.

"I think it is a good squad, there is a lot of talent there.

"We want to move up the table, we want to be better, we want to improve, we want to play good football, we want to play winning football.

"I'm not here for a fairytale, I'm here to work, to give my best, use my experience and help the players."