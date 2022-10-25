Teesside MP Simon Clarke is out of his role of levelling-up secretary.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has begun a reshuffle of his cabinet after meeting King Charles.

Mr Sunak, who is the UK's youngest Prime Minister, is also the first of Asian heritage and the first Hindu to hold the office.

Simon Clarke, who was chief secretary to the Treasury under Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor, indicated he is out of the role of levelling-up secretary.

Mr Clarke, the MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, tweeted: “It has been a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State @luhc, working alongside some terrific people to #LevelUp our communities, just as it was before that as Chief Secretary @hmtreasury.

“It has only been while holding these positions that I’ve come to appreciate the full weight of responsibility that ministers bear, and we are deeply fortunate to be supported in this by our civil servants and special advisers (and never forget them on days like today).”

Brandon Lewis and Jacob Rees Mogg have both resigned from their Cabinet positions.

Others now out of Government include Kit Malthouse, Chloe Smith, Ranil Jayawardena and Robert Buckland.

