In pictures: Partial solar eclipse captured across the North East

Play Brightcove video

The eclipse captured in East Durham

Skies over the North East were ever-so-slightly darkened when the moon caused a partial solar eclipse.

Between 10am and 12pm on Tuesday 25 October, a section of the sun was covered as the moon passed between it and the earth.

It reached its peak at around 11am which saw 15%-25% of the sun blocked with more of the sun obscured in the north.

ITV News Tyne Tees camera captured the eclipse using special camera filters.

Looking directly at the sun during an eclipse can cause serious damage to the eyes, even when a large fraction of the solar disc is blocked out.

Advice also warns against looking at the eclipse with binoculars, telescopes or a telephoto lens on an SLR camera.

For those wanting to view eclipses at home, experts recommend pricking a pinhole in a piece of card, and observing the eclipse that way.

The eclipse could be seen across the whole of the UK, as well as large parts of Europe and Central and South Asia.

Observers in western Siberia, Russia, got the best view of the eclipse, where the moon obscured around 85% of the sun at its peak.

The next partial solar eclipse is expected in 2025, with the next total eclipse not in the calendar until 2090.

In the North East, it could be seen across the region's skies:

The beginning of the eclipse taken in Middlesbrough. Credit: Tom Horne

The eclipse not quite at its peak in Washington. Credit: Joe Sheridan

This photo taken in South Shields managed to capture some sunspots too. Credit: Steven Lomas

In Sunderland the partial eclipse peaked just before 11am. Credit: Gill Kerr

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...