Driver air lifted to safety after car is trapped in rising waters

A driver had to be rescued after getting stuck in a ford as waters rose rapidly around their car.Emergency services were called to Westgate Ford in Weardale in County Durham on Wednesday 26 October.Crews from Consett, Middleton and Teasdale and Bishop Auckland attended and firefighters managed to get on top of the car - pulling the person to safety with a harness.

No one was injured.

A spokesperson for County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service warned drivers about taking care when out on the roads.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind people that this time of year presents several driving related issues, one of which is the suitability of routes that use fords when water levels could be higher or more powerful than normal.

"Please consider alternative routes if your usual journey would involve a ford during the winter months."