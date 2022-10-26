A boy has died after his bike collided with a bus in South Tyneside.

Officers received a report shortly after 3:30pm on Tuesday 25 October that he was riding a bike on Lizard Lane, Whitburn - at the junction with Highcroft Park - when he collided with a bus.

The 11-year-old boy died at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place but his family are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed at Popular drive for several hours while officers spoke to the bus driver and with a number of witnesses.

Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This collision has had devastating consequences for all involved, and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have spoken with a number of witnesses already to help us build up that picture.

“We are now asking for anyone else who saw what happened or who may have dashcam from the area to get in touch and assist us.”

