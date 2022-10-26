A 31 mile stretch of Northumberland’s spectacular coastline is open to the public to explore for the first time today (Wednesday 26th October).

The route from Amble to Bamburgh is the latest stretch of the England Coast Path National Trail to open – set to become the longest managed walking route in the world.

Walkers will travel along the Northumberland Coast, taking in towns and villages including Warkworth, Alnmouth, Boulmer, Craster, Embleton bay, Low Newton-by-the-Sea, Beadnell and Seahouses before reaching Bamburgh and its mighty castle.

The Northumberland coast is a recognised Heritage Coast and most of it is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty characterised by coastal cliffs and rocky headlands, sandy bays and intertidal habitats, which support a variety of flora and fauna.

Warkworth Castle is one of the sights walkers can enjoy on the route. Credit: Natural England

The National Trust manages 13 miles of this coast, maintaining habitat in the wildflower rich dunes.

A total of 737 miles of the 2700-mile continuous path are now open and free for the public to explore.

Councillor Jeff Watson, Cabinet Member for Healthy Lives with Northumberland County Council said: “The England Coast Path is a great achievement for our county, the region and the country and is a fabulous legacy.

"The improvements made to coastal access will enable people to walk along a high-quality National Trail and enjoy this part of our stunning coastline. Outdoor exercise contributes to people’s mental wellbeing and physical health and visitors to Northumberland contribute millions to the local economy.

"It is estimated over £350 million is spent in the national economy as a result of trips to use English coastal paths and the area within 10 miles of it and this is a fantastic addition to Northumberland's offer."

Christine Venus, Natural England Area Manager said: “England has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world and the England Coast Path is giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy them.

“The glorious route from Amble to Bamburgh is now vastly improved and will help connect people with the natural environment allowing them to enjoy and appreciate the coastal landscape, wildlife, local heritage and coastal towns and villages.

“Visits to the coast remain one of our most popular activities and are worth millions of pounds to our regional economy.”

