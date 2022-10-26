A motorbike caught fire at a Washington petrol station before spreading to a petrol pump with plumes of smoke engulfing the area.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service worked for half an hour to put out the blaze at the Esso petrol station on Heworth Road on Tuesday 25 October.

Play Brightcove video

Credit: Chris Nixon

A spokesperson said fire crews isolated the fuel supply to other pumps and the station was evacuated as a precaution.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Our fire control staff quickly deployed an appliance from Washington Community Fire Station and another from Birtley Community Fire Station to the scene.

“Thankfully nobody was reported to have been injured and the fire was safely extinguished by firefighters before we left the scene. It is not believed to have been started deliberately.”

Fire services were called at 3:26pm yesterday afternoon. Credit: NCJ Media

Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to the petrol station pumps and roof.

It is not known when the petrol station will re-open.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...